''Fatherland Salvation Movement'' starts protest at Baghramyan Avenue

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Opposition ''Fatherland Salvation Movement'' has started protest at Baghramyan Avenue demanding the resignation of PM Pashinyan. ARMENPRESS reports representative of the movement Gegham Manukyan said in his speech that many representatives of various spheres have expressed support to them, adding that it's necessary to stand with the army.

On February 27, President Armen Sarkissian refused to approve Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motion on dismissing the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan. The President returned the motion with objections. Shortly afterwards, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan again forwarded the same motion to the President. The President has three days to either approve it or apply to the Constitutional Court.