Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-03-21

YEREVAN, 1 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 1 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.41 drams to 528.37 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.10 drams to 636.10 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.13 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.89 drams to 736.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 601.68 drams to 29606.64 drams. Silver price down by 20.70 drams to 453.31 drams. Platinum price down by 730.99 drams to 20452.94 drams.