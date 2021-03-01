Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 March

Kremlin hails Pashinyan’s clarification on Iskandars

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has expressed satisfaction over Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan’s statement regarding the Iskander missile systems.

“It is very important that truth was restored in this issue,” Peskov told RIA Novosti.

