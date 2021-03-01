Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 March

Prime Minister chairs Security Council meeting

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the Security Council, his office said.

“Issues related to the external and domestic security agenda, challenges and ways of overcoming them were discussed,” the PMO said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








