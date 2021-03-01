President Sarkissian calls for tolerance and solidarity

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the 2008 March 1 unrest. His office said that he sent flowers to the Myasnikyan statue in downtown Yerevan as a tribute.

“The events of 2008 March 1, as a result of which we had innocent victims, are painful for us all,” Sarkissian said in a message.

“Political struggle should not go beyond the framework of lawfulness, should not lead to turmoil and instability, disagreements should not transform into intolerance and an atmosphere of mutual hatred, moreover it should not lead to confrontation and division. I am once again calling everyone to tolerance and solidarity. We are in need of unity and solidarity. Especially today unity and tolerance are vital for our state and nation,” the President said.

