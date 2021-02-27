Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 February

Police spokesperson denies reports on Chief’s resignation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The press service of the Armenian Police is denying media reports which claimed that Police Chief Vahe Ghazaryan has tendered his resignation.

“The report is false. The Police Chief of Armenia continues fulfilling his duties,” a spokesperson for the national police force told ARMENPRESS.

