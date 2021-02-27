Armenian, Russian defense ministers hold phone talk

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu held a phone conversation to discuss the “situation in the region”, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a news release.

“Issues related to bilateral cooperation, the current situation in the region and the territories of Nagorno Karabakh where Russian peacekeepers are deployed, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed during the phone conversation.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan