Yerevan slams Ankara for “explicitly negative role” in NK conflict

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has an explicit negative role in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, namely during the latest Azeri aggression, the Armenian FM Ara Aivazian said in an interview with RIA Novosti. He said that this became explicitly visible when during the war Turkey started to send terrorists and militants from the territories it controls in the Middle East to fight against Artsakh, as well as during its active arms supplies to Azerbaijan.

“We expect a more targeted influence from the international community so that Turkey revises its explicitly aggressive attitude towards Armenia and the Armenian people,” Aivazian said.

Asked whether or not a hypothetical Turkish involvement in the negotiations process could be acceptable for Armenia, FM Aivazian underscored that only the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs can participate in the negotiations process, and noted that “Turkey, who overtly sponsored the activities of Middle Eastern terrorists in Artsakh, utilized its military personnel and combat drones against the peaceful population of Artsakh, has already proven not only the level of its involvement in the conflict but also how far away it is from the negotiations process.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan