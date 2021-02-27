Artsakh’s right to self-determination can’t be pressured or frozen by force – FM Aivazian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict is still unresolved, the Armenian foreign minister Ara Aivazian said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He said it is only through negotiations that a solution “taking into account the rights of everyone that will establish peace and stability in South Caucasus” can be found. “And first of all the clarification of Artsakh’s status must be in the basis of such a resolution.”

“The essence of the Karabakh conflict is the issue of the self-determination of the people of Artsakh. This right cannot be pressured or frozen through force. Armenia was and will further be in favor of the recognition of the right to self-determination and security of the people of Artsakh. Under no conditions or status can Artsakh be under Azerbaijani jurisdiction. The latest Azerbaijani aggression once again proved that an Artsakh within Azerbaijan would mean an Artsakh without Armenians,” Aivazian warned.

Aivazian reminded the ethnic cleansings targeting the Armenian population in major cities of Azerbaijan in late 1980s and early 1990s, as well as the war crimes and mass atrocities committed by Azeri troops against Armenians in the 2020 Karabakh war, namely in Hadrut, noting that these atrocities are another proof that it is only the exercise of the right to self-determination that can safeguard the life and security of the Armenian population on their own historic land.

Speaking about the format of resolution, Aivazian reiterated that Armenia has numerously stated that the OSCE Minsk Group is the only internationally mandated format for this, and the final solution should be made within this framework.

“In this regard our viewpoint is unchanged – crucial issues for peaceful resolution are still not solved.”

The Armenian FM noted that the Azerbaijani war of aggression against Artsakh is a challenge to the entire international community and it is harming the mediation efforts and the reputation of the UN Security Council-member Co-Chairing countries.

Aivazian expressed hope that the Co-Chairs will effectively lead the peace process.

“Yerevan remains committed to the negotiations process,” he concluded.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan