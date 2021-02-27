Prime Minister Pashinyan commemorates victims of Sumgait pogroms

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the violent massacres that targeted the Armenians in the city of Sumgait, Azerbaijan from February 27 to 29 in 1988.

PM Pashinyan laid flowers and a wreath at the monuments honoring the victims.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan and other government officials accompanied the Prime Minister, his office said.

Photos by Gevorg Perkuperkyan

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan