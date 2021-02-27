LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 February:

The price of aluminum down by 1.10% to $2202.50, copper price down by 4.62% to $9120.50, lead price down by 2.17% to $2120.00, nickel price down by 4.90% to $18653.00, tin price down by 5.25% to $25875.00, zinc price down by 2.39% to $2836.50, molybdenum price stood at $27337.00, cobalt price stood at $51800.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.