CoE Secretary-General calls for restrains to all parties in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić commented on the developments in Armenia and called for calm, restraint and responsibility.

“I have been closely following recent developments in our member state Armenia and I call for calm, restraint and responsibility.

All political disagreements should be discussed and resolved in a peaceful manner, around an inclusive negotiating table involving civilian representatives of society and in line with the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

The Council of Europe remains at the disposal of the Armenian authorities and civil society to provide assistance in this respect'', ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić wrote.