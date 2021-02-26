EU stresses importance of exchanging prisoners of war in line with November 9 declaration

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The European Union deems it necessary to respect the international law and to fully implement the privision of returning all war prisoners enshrined in the November 9 joint declaration signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. ARMENPRESS reports the statement of the EU at the 46th session of the UN HRC regarding Nagorno Karabakh runs as follows,

՛՛As regards Nagorno-Karabakh the EU stresses that international humanitarian law must be respected and calls for full implementation of the provisions of the November 9, 2020 cease-fire agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war and the repatriation of human remains. Should any foreign fighters still remain in the region, they should be promptly and fully withdrawn. The EU calls for the negotiation of a comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the conflict resulting in lasting peace in the region՛՛.