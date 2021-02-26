President Sarkissian visits General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia where he met with the Chief of the General Staff, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.
