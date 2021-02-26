Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

President Sarkissian visits General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia

President Sarkissian visits General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia where he met with the Chief of the General Staff, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration