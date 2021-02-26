President Sarkissian meets with opposition leaders

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the leadership of ‘’Fatherland Salvation Movement’’ on February 26 – the joint candidate for Prime Minister of the movement Vazgen Manukyan, Artur Vanetsyan, Vahram Baghdasaryan and Artsvik Minasyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, during the meeting the sides exchanged views on the situation in the country, discussed options for de-escalating the situation and finding a peaceful solution to the issue.

The representatives of the opposition presented their views and approaches to the President.