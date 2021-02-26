Armenia’s economic activity index declines 7.5% in January 2021

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index has declined by 7.5% in January 2021 compared to January 2020, according to the data released by the Statistical Committee.

Industrial production volume declined 10.8%. Construction volume increased by 0.8% in January 2021 compared to January 2020. The decline in trade turnover comprised 15.1%, and in the services volume (trade excluded) – 10.3%.

In January 2021 consumer price index increased by 4.5%, the index of the industrial production prices – 5.5%. Electricity production volume increased by 2.2%.

Average monthly nominal salary in January 2021 compared to January 2020 declined 3.8%, comprising 183,760 drams.

Decline was also registered in the external trade turnover volumes by 16.8%. Moreover, the export declined by 11.3% and the import by 20%.

