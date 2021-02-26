Parliament Speaker, Russian Federation Council Chairwoman discuss latest developments in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko and Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation today discussing the latest domestic political developments in Armenia, the Federation Council’s press service reports.

“The Chairwoman of the Federation Council stated that Russia considers the ongoing events an internal affair and hopes that the situation will be solved exclusively in a peaceful way”, the statement says.

The phone conversation took place at the initiative of the Armenian side.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”. He invited all his supporters to the Republic Square to discuss the ongoing developments. The meeting was followed by a march across Yerevan.

In turn the opposition also held a rally in the Freedom Square. Thereafter, they moved to the Parliament’s building and blocked the traffic in the Baghramyan street.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan