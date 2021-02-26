Russian MFA spox says main task of peacekeepers in Karabakh is to ensure sustainable peace

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The main task of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh is to ensure sustainable peace and restore normal life in the region, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing, commenting on the reports according to which the Russian peacekeepers do not allow the entry of some journalists, tourists and NGO representatives to Karabakh, reports TASS.

“We need to ask ourselves, what we want – to develop tourism in Artsakh at this stage or to achieve the return of refugees and restore the normal life. The most important is the sustainable peace, the return of the people and the restoration of normal life, including the solution of the problems which exist for a long time”, she said.

Zakharova stated that the peacekeepers are trying to understand each case of entry right together with all parties to the conflict.

“Of course, we all are in favor of journalists being able to work in all corners of the world, and tourists being able to travel. In any case, there is a real problem, and we need to focus on solving it”, she added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan