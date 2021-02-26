Homeland Salvation Movement representatives meet with President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for the prime minister Vazgen Manukyan, member of the Republican Party of Armenia Vahram Baghdasaryan and the President of the Fatherland party Artur Vanetsyan are meeting with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

After the meeting the Homeland Salvation Movement will hold a rally outside the Parliament building today at 18:00 during which its representatives will present the results of the meeting with the President and their future steps.

