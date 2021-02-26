Putin discusses situation around Nagorno Karabakh with Security Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a consultation with the permanent members of the Security Council to discuss the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, the Kremlin press service reported.

“Today we will discuss with you the situation around the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. I would like to listen to your assessments on the operation of our peacekeepers, the emergency situations ministry forces, the border troops and on how the cooperation with the international organizations, our foreign partners is going on in this direction”, the Russian leader said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan