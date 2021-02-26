Parliament Speaker Mirzoyan meets with President Armen Sarkissian
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian, the Parliament told Armenpress.
The officials discussed the role of the Parliament and the President in easing the current domestic political situation.
