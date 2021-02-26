Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Parliament Speaker Mirzoyan meets with President Armen Sarkissian

Parliament Speaker Mirzoyan meets with President Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the role of the Parliament and the President in easing the current domestic political situation.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration