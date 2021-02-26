Homeland Salvation Movement sends delegation to meet with President Sarkissian
15:20, 26 February, 2021
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The Homeland Salvation Movement says it is sending a delegation led by Vazgen Manukyan to have a meeting with President Armen Sarkissian at 15:40.
The movement said they will hold a rally today outside the parliament building later at 18:00 and will present details from the meeting.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version