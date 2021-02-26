Number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 twice as high as global case count

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the world is twice as high as the global case count, TASS news agency calculated based on the data provided by governments, experts and the media.

Currently, about 227 million people have been vaccinated (about 2.9% of the global population), while 113.1 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to TASS calculations.

About 75% of all those vaccinated are residents of eight states: the US, China, the UK, India, Turkey, Israel, Brazil and the UAE.