Kremlin sees no risk now of Karabakh agreements being derailed due to events in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Developments in Armenia have so far not affected the implementation of the agreements on Nagorno Karabakh, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether Moscow saw the threat of the Nagorno Karabakh settlement process being derailed because of the situation in Yerevan, reports TASS.

“No, everything is being implemented so far”, he said. The Kremlin spokesman noted that, despite the developments in Armenia, it is important to follow the path of the implementation of the agreements on Nagorno Karabakh.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”. He invited all his supporters to the Republic Square to discuss the ongoing developments.