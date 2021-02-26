Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial task force to meet again

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The third meeting of the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani deputy prime ministers will take place tomorrow, February 27, in Moscow, the Armenian Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan’s office told ARMENPRESS.

The Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral deputy prime ministerial task force was created for the implementation of the Karabakh armistice terms, specifically relating to the unblocking of economic and transportation communications in the region.

The most recent meeting in this format took place on February 12.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan