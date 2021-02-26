Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

President Sarkissian to meet with heads and representatives of parliamentary factions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will hold meetings today with the heads and representatives of the parliamentary factions, his Office told Armenpress.

The meetings aim at finding ways for mitigating the current tension and peacefully solving the situation in the country.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








