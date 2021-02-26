President Sarkissian plans to meet Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian is planning to have a meeting with Onik Gasparyan, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

“As we had informed, President Sarkissian is initiating a series of discussions with the purpose of finding ways for peaceful resolution of the situation and de-escalation of the tension in the country,” Sarkissian’s Office said.

On February 25, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he was dismissing Gasparyan from duties. This still requires the President’s approval.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan