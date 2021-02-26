Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Homeland Salvation Movement announces another rally after overnight stay on Baghramyan Avenue

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Demonstrators demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stayed on Baghramyan Avenue in front of the parliament building overnight February 25-26. The protesters set up tents on the street.

The Homeland Salvation Movement – the initiator of the demonstrations – said they will hold a rally outside the parliament building at 13:00, February 26.

Early in the morning the movement’s leader Vazgen Manukyan was seen visiting the venue of the demonstration.

