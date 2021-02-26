LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 February:

The price of aluminum up by 3.65% to $2227.00, copper price up by 4.78% to $9562.50, lead price up by 0.88% to $2167.00, nickel price up by 1.87% to $19614.00, tin price up by 1.24% to $27310.00, zinc price up by 1.01% to $2906.00, molybdenum price down by 0.80% to $27337.00, cobalt price up by 1.57% to $51800.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.