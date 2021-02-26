US State Department comments on ongoing developments in Armenia, calls for peaceful solution

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price has commented on the ongoing domestic political developments in Armenia, urging “all parties to exercise restraint and to avoid any escalatory or violent actions”.

During a press briefing Mr. Price said they are aware of recent developments in Armenia and are following the situation very closely.

“We urge all parties to exercise restraint and to avoid any escalatory or violent actions. We remind all parties of the bedrock democratic principle that states’ armed forces should not intervene in domestic politics. The United States has been a steadfast supporter of the development of democratic processes and institutions in Armenia. We continue to support Armenia’s democracy and its sovereignty, and we urge its leaders to resolve their differences peacefully while respecting the rule of law, Armenia’s democracy, and its institutions”, the State Department spokesman said.