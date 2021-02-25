Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 February

Situation in Armenia must be resolved with no violence - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS.  OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde is concerned by the developments in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Linde wrote on her Twitter page.

‘’ I am concerned with the latest developments in Armenia. I urge all parties to act peacefully in respect of the OSCE commitments on democratic processes and the rule of law. The situation must be resolved without violence’’, she wrote.








