Situation in Armenia must be resolved with no violence - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde is concerned by the developments in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Linde wrote on her Twitter page.

‘’ I am concerned with the latest developments in Armenia. I urge all parties to act peacefully in respect of the OSCE commitments on democratic processes and the rule of law. The situation must be resolved without violence’’, she wrote.