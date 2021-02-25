Putin expresses support to legitimate Government of Armenia
20:17, 25 February, 2021
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the PM’s Office.
The leaders of the two countries discussed the domestic political situation in Armenia.
President Putin expressed his support for the legitimate authorities of Armenia and expressed hope for a speedy settlement of the situation.
