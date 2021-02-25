National Assembly extraordinary sitting initiated by the opposition factions does not take place

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly extraordinary sitting initiated by ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ and ‘’Bright Armenia’’ Parties did not take place, ARMENPRESS reports MP representing the ‘’Prosperous Armenia’’ Party Iveta Tonoyan said during the protest near the National Assembly.

‘’The National Assembly sitting had to take place at 18:00, but none of the MPs representing the ruling bloc arrived. This means that this government rules out any civilized option for stepping down’’, she said.