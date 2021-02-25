Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss the situation in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Russian side, the Defense Ministers of Armenia and Russia, Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoygu held a telephone conversation on February 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, the Defense Ministers of the two strategic ally countries discussed the situation in Armenia. During the conversation the sides also referred to the mission of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as other issues of mutual interest.