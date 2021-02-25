US Embassy in Armenia urges all sides to bring down tensions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy in Armenia attentively follows the developments in Armenia, including the announcements of the stakeholders, ARMENPRESS was informed from the US Embassy.

‘’We encourage all the parties to demonstrate tranquility, restraint and bring down the tensions peacefully and without violence’’, reads the statement of the Embassy.

The Embassy also emphasizes the importance of democratic institutions and processes for solving political disagreements through dialogue.

The General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces issued a statement on February 25, expressing strong disapproval of Pashinyan’s sacking of Tiran Khacharyan, the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

The statement, signed by the Chief of General Staff, his deputies, and over 3 dozen top military commanders, said that “the prime minister and the government are no longer able to make reasonable decisions.”

Pashinyan called General Staff’s statement a military coup attempt and fired Chief of General Staff, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan.