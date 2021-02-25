Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-02-21

YEREVAN, 25 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.52 drams to 526.97 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.59 drams to 643.96 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.32 drams to 746.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 167.29 drams to 30293.15 drams. Silver price down by 3.26 drams to 470.07 drams. Platinum price down by 131.56 drams to 21042.56 drams.