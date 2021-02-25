Armenian Armed Forces fully conduct defense of borders of Homeland – ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Armed Forces fully conduct the defense of the borders of the Homeland and ensure their security, the defense ministry said in a statement.

“The Army is an apolitical structure, and all attempts of involving the Armed Forces into any political process are impermissible. Each such attempt threatens the stability and security of the Republic of Armenia. The defense ministry will respond to any such action in a worthy manner”, the statement says.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan