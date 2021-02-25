Pashinyan invites all political forces to consultations for solving current situation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan calls on all political forces to stop the rallies, disobedience acts and invites them to consultations on solving the current situation.

“I expect that the President of the Republic will sign the decree on dismissing Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan or Mr. Gasparyan will announce his resignation, and I will start consultations with the political forces on how we are going to solve this situation”, the PM told his supporters in the Republic Square.

Pashinyan stated that he is ready for consultations even with those political forces who strongly criticize the leadership.

He said Armenia is a democracy country, and the people’s will should be implemented. “The change in power must take place only through election, but we will together decide whether it will be early election or regular. We do not have an enemy in the Republic of Armenia, all are our brothers. Some are trying to provoke clashes, but no clash will take place”, he said.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”. He invited all his supporters to the Republic Square to discuss the ongoing developments.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan