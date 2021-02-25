Russia Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee hopes for stabilization of situation in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Chair of the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Konstantin Kosachev hopes that the current situation in Armenia will be quickly stabilized within the law, TASS reports, stating that the Russian senators are in touch with their Armenian parliamentary colleagues.

“Of course, we follow [the developments] with concern. We wish our brotherly Armenian people a quick stabilization of the situation based on the Constitution and the current legislation. We are in touch with our Armenian parliamentary partners”, Mr. Kosachev said, stating that the current situation is the internal affair of sovereign Armenia.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”. He invited all his supporters to the Republic Square to discuss the ongoing developments.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan