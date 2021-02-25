Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 February

Opposition seeks to convene emergency session of parliament

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The two opposition parties of the Armenian Parliament, the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) and Bright Armenia (LHK), have initiated a petition among lawmakers in order to convene an emergency session of parliament after the military demanded the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








