Opposition seeks to convene emergency session of parliament
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The two opposition parties of the Armenian Parliament, the Prosperous Armenia (BHK) and Bright Armenia (LHK), have initiated a petition among lawmakers in order to convene an emergency session of parliament after the military demanded the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:24 Opposition rallies in Freedom Square
- 15:17 General Staff issues new statement, reiterates stance
- 15:04 Opposition seeks to convene emergency session of parliament
- 15:01 President hasn’t yet formalized dismissal of Chief of General Staff Onik Gasparyan
- 15:00 Office of Prosecutor General urges to refrain from any initiative endangering legal order in Armenia
- 14:53 Armenian Church calls for negotiated solution to “extremely difficult situation”
- 14:44 Armenia Police urge to observe public order, call for restraint
- 14:18 Pashinyan calls for “atmosphere of brotherhood”
- 14:03 Armenia National Security Service calls on citizens not to give in to provocative actions
- 13:51 Any development leading to increase in tensions must be avoided, Armenian Ombudsman says
- 13:48 Russia reports over 11,100 daily COVID-19 cases
- 13:46 Kremlin follows ongoing developments in Armenia with concern – Peskov
- 13:35 Ruling bloc reiterates support to Prime Minister Pashinyan
- 13:23 Pashinyan invites supporters to Republic Square
- 12:51 Pashinyan fires Chief of General Staff
- 12:44 Artsakh President says ready to mediate in overcoming political crisis in Armenia
- 12:18 Pashinyan calls General Staff’s statement a military coup attempt
- 12:05 BREAKING: Armenian Armed Forces General Staff demands resignation of Pashinyan Administration
- 11:42 Pashinyan orders internal investigation over IDEX-2021 gaffe
- 11:41 Pashinyan tasks to form working group for Armed Forces reform: cooperation with Russia to deepen
- 11:22 Over 110 mln coronavirus tests conducted in Russia
- 11:13 Aurora Prize Selection Committee member Bernard Kouchner visits Armenia and Artsakh
- 11:04 COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 282 new cases
- 09:36 Road condition
- 09:02 Event tourism restoring in Armenia: Border communities to be under focus
17:37, 02.19.2021
Viewed 2712 times Nikol Pashinyan remain most popular politician in Armenia – survey
20:51, 02.19.2021
Viewed 2091 times ECHR rejects Azerbaijani citizen's claim against Armenia
17:03, 02.20.2021
Viewed 1842 times ‘Events unfolded 33 years ago became movement of revival of Armenian people’ – Foreign Ministry
17:43, 02.20.2021
Viewed 1681 times Carpets from Shushi Museum displayed in Yerevan
14:37, 02.22.2021
Viewed 1573 times Armenian defense exhibits did not reach IDEX-2021 due to logistical problems