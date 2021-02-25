Armenia Police urge to observe public order, call for restraint

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Police of Armenia released a statement on the ongoing political developments in the country, urging the citizens to observe the public order.

“The Police of Armenia ensure the preservation of public order and security in accordance with its functions.

Due to the current situation the Police urge everyone to strictly observe the public order, show vigilance, restraint and not to give in to provocations”, the statement says.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”. He invited all his supporters to the Republic Square to discuss the ongoing developments. Currently Pashinyan is marching across Yerevan with his supporters.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan