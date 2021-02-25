Pashinyan calls for “atmosphere of brotherhood”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on his supporters to display restraint and remain calm during the rallies that he called for.

Asked by reporters whether or not he sees the danger of potential clashes, he said: “There is always a danger, it is tense. But we must all agree that no such thing will happen in Armenia. The most important thing is that we are all calm, we have no enemies in Armenia, this is the most important record. But there are issues that must definitely be discussed, and this discussion is the purpose of our rally today.”

Earlier today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces called on Pashinyan to step down. In turn, Pashinyan said this demand amounts to an attempted coup.

Asked by reporters whether or not the danger of the coup is over, Pashinyan said the danger of a coup is mostly manageable.

“I think that was an emotional reaction,” Pashinyan said regarding the military’s statement. “And we shouldn’t treat our brothers strictly, it’s just that some of our brothers have been drawn into, but even those whom I’ve decided to dismiss are my brothers, all of them are my brothers, our brothers, soldiers of the country, therefore be calm,” Pashinyan said.

“There must be an atmosphere of brotherhood in Armenia, but this doesn’t mean that there won’t be a political debate and conversation.”

“The people’s power must be preserved and protected,” he said.

Pashinyan went on to walk with his supporters in downtown Yerevan. He called on citizens to gather at the central square in Yerevan at 16:00.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan