Armenia National Security Service calls on citizens not to give in to provocative actions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia urges citizens to refrain from any actions threatening the national security and warns that any illegal action will receive a proper response by the law enforcement agencies.

“We call on our citizens not to give in to provocative actions, observe the legal order and keep vigilance. The state administration authorities of Armenia fulfill their functions.

The National Security Service warns that such possible actions can threaten the security of Armenia and any such step could be viewed as a concrete goal on weakening the state.

The National Security Service continues taking necessary measures in accordance with the current situation for ensuring and protecting Armenia’s sovereignty and security, territorial immunity”, the NSS statement says.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”. He invited all his supporters to the Republic Square to discuss the ongoing developments.

