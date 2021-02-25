Any development leading to increase in tensions must be avoided, Armenian Ombudsman says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has made a statement, noting that “the situation in the country requires exceptional efforts from everyone to ensure solidarity and absolute respect for human rights”.

Any development which increases tensions must be avoided.

The authorities, first and foremost law enforcement agencies, are obliged to be guided exclusively by the rule of law and strictly ensure the protection of human rights in the country.

We need vigilance and solidarity more than ever in these responsible days”, the statement says.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”. He invited all his supporters to the Republic Square to discuss the ongoing developments.