Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 February

Russia reports over 11,100 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia reports over 11,100 daily COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 11,198 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a record low since October 7, and the total case tally hit 4,212,100, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The growth rate reached 0.27% in relative terms.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration