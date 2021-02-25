Russia reports over 11,100 daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 11,198 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a record low since October 7, and the total case tally hit 4,212,100, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
The growth rate reached 0.27% in relative terms.
