Kremlin follows ongoing developments in Armenia with concern – Peskov

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Kremlin follows the ongoing political developments in Armenia with concern, but states that the current situation is the internal affair of the country, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

“We follow the developments in Armenia with concern. We consider it the internal affair of Armenia which is our very important and close ally in the Caucasus”, Peskov said.

On February 25 the General Staff of the Armenian Forces of Armenia issued a statement, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Cabinet.

In his turn Pashinyan commented on the statement, calling it as a “military coup attempt”. He invited all his supporters to the Republic Square to discuss the ongoing developments.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan