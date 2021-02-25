Ruling bloc reiterates support to Prime Minister Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step bloc of the Armenian parliament has reiterated support to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan after the General Staff the Armed Forces demanded his resignation.

“This unconstitutional step is aimed at capturing the people’s power and subjecting the state to turmoil in this fragile post-war period, which is fraught also with external security threats. It is regrettable that the people responsible for the country’s security are deliberately displaying irresponsible behavior. My Step faction is united and resolute in preserving the stability of the state and the people’s power and is supporting the prime minister,” the bloc said, calling on citizens to rally in the Republic Square in Yerevan to “peacefully, non-violently exercise our constitutional right.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan