Pashinyan fires Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sacked the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan.

Pashinyan said he had signed the papers on the dismissal of Gasparyan and his deputy before the General Staff issued the statement calling for his resignation.

Gasparyan will officially be considered dismissed only after the President’s formalization of the document.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan