Pashinyan calls General Staff’s statement a military coup attempt

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the statement made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on February 25.

“I consider the statement of the General Staff an attempt of a military coup. I am inviting all our supporters to the Republic Square right now. I will soon address the nation live”, the PM said on Facebook.

The General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces demand the PM’s resignation