Pashinyan orders internal investigation over IDEX-2021 gaffe

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has ordered an internal investigation to reveal how the Armenian defense exhibits failed to reach the IDEX-2021 expo in Abu Dhabi.

Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting that the investigation will bring to account the officials in charge if they have any fault in the incident.

Earlier, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry had announced that the samples of the military-industry failed to reach the expo due to “logistical problems”.

